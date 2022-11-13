This from media in Hong Kong on a Friday announcement from the People’s Bank of China and the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission. Standard HK citing " people, asking not to be identified as the matter is private".

The package would be the most comprehensive addressing of the property sector collapse and adds to moves to ease restrictions on COVID outbreaks also. This easing of the two biggest headwinds to China's economy is a positive sign for China and China-proxy trades.

Earlier:

xi congress speech 16 October 2022