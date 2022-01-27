and for the YTD y/y comes in at +34.3%

prior 38.0% YTD y/y

the YTD figure is of course January to December, thus 2021 profits up solidly on 2020 (not surprisingly)

A solid gain despite the challenges facing China re COVID-19 outbreaks and high input costs.

Commentary via the stats people in China (NBS):

profit growth has dropped significantly in November and December

downstream industries, especially SMEs, are still under great operating pressure

the number of loss-making enterprises is still large

the industrial economy still faces many challenges in 2022

more to come