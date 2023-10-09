ICYMI, news overnight of another executive apprehended by the Chinese police state.

He Jinbi founded and built Maike Metals. Maike Metals was China's biggest importer of refined copper before a liquidity crisis almost sank the firm last year.

Colleagues have been informed that he was taken away by police for interviews.

Maike and He have been the focus of legal action by creditors since the company ran into difficulties.

There is speculation his being taken is part of Chinese Communist Party Chairman Xi's war on billionaires and anyone who questions his iron first rule.