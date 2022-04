The CPI is up but is not at levels that'll act as a constraint on the People's Bank of China should they wish to cut rates further. The next loan prime rate setting is due on April 20.

CPI % y/y

expected 1.2%

prior 0.9%

for the m/m flat at 0.0% change

PPI 8.3% y/y

expected 7.9%

prior 8.8%

+1.1% m/m

higher than was expected but below the February results

more to come