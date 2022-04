Prior +9.2%

New yuan loans ¥3,130.0 bn

Prior ¥1,230.0 bn

Aggregate financing ¥4,650.0 bn

Prior ¥1,190.0 bn

China broad money continues to stay elevated on an annual basis, which does support the narrative that they are trying to keep liquidity and credit sufficient amid recent economic challenges. The fact that new yuan loans in Q1 also hit a record high of ¥8.34 trillion during the period also reaffirms that local authorities are still stepping in to try and maintain economic support.