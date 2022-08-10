The top representative of China's Communist Party in Australia, ambassador Xiao Qian was asked about trade issues (China has levied punitive sanction on Australian goods) along with the political imprisonment of an Australian in China:

"Currently, there have been top level communications, high level contacts even face-to-face contacts, but we have not yet come to the stage to discuss about how to solve those specific issues either political issues or trade issues or some other individual cases issues. We're ready to compare notes with the new government and to get engaged in the process."

Of course he had plenty to say on Taiwan. The CCP have been in a very aggressive mode since the visit to Taiwan by a representative from the US Congress (visits by elected representatives to other countries are not unusual amongst democracies) - the ambassador parroted the party line, keeping alive threats of invasion.