A piece from the Peterson Institute for International Economics on the prospects for a pick up in Chinese economic activity.
It says that "in the near term":
- the obstacles to revive growth through private consumption remain daunting
But further out it looks more promising:
- when the COVID situation stabilizes and household expectations on income and jobs improve in a few months, households will start to consume more, and private consumption will recover gradually later this year.
The emphasis on private consumption growth in the piece derives from:
- China’s mid-December annual Central Economic Work Conference highlighted increasing private consumption expenditure as a “priority task” for reviving China’s economic growth.
Here is the link to the article, well worth a read:
This should not come as a surprise, we've been posting on this since the Work conference announced it back in December:
- key takeaway from the Work Conference is that the government wants growth via domestic consumption, and this will be the top priority in 2023
