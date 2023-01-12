A piece from the Peterson Institute for International Economics on the prospects for a pick up in Chinese economic activity.

It says that "in the near term":

the obstacles to revive growth through private consumption remain daunting

But further out it looks more promising:

when the COVID situation stabilizes and household expectations on income and jobs improve in a few months, households will start to consume more, and private consumption will recover gradually later this year.

The emphasis on private consumption growth in the piece derives from:

China’s mid-December annual Central Economic Work Conference highlighted increasing private consumption expenditure as a “priority task” for reviving China’s economic growth.

Here is the link to the article, well worth a read:

This should not come as a surprise, we've been posting on this since the Work conference announced it back in December:

key takeaway from the Work Conference is that the government wants growth via domestic consumption, and this will be the top priority in 2023

