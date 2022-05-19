Beijing is said to be in discussions with Moscow to buy additional oil supplies in order to replenish its strategic crude stockpiles with cheap Russian oil, according to Bloomberg. The talks are said to be conducted at a government level with little direct involvement from oil companies, according to sources familiar with the plan.

I don't think this comes as much of a surprise. From China's perspective, it's just good business at the end of the day. As much as the US and Europe may scrutinise them for doing so, the political alliance between China and Russia hasn't changed whatsoever despite the situation in Ukraine. Not least with Taiwan still being a key puzzle piece in the geopolitical sphere.