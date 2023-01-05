A piece in Bloomberg citing remarks from Hans Hendrischke, professor of Chinese Business and Management at the University of Sydney.

While Bloomberg is gated the gist is that its expected Australian commodities import restrictions will likely be gradually and unofficially eased:

"we don’t know when”

“Nobody could tell you whether it will start with barley, wine producers or lobsters for Chinese New Year.”

Earlier this week AUD/USD caught a lift with the coal news:

The likely relaxations of Chinese restrictions follows Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong visiting Beijing last month.