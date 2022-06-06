China Securities Journal: carry a front-page report saying the economy is expected to rebound in the back half of this year.

Also add this bit, attempting putting glitter on a t**d:

the Chinese economy has benefited from virus control and policy stimulus

The zero covid policy has done much damage to the Chinese economy. Chinese state media is editorially controlled by the Chinese Communist Party and will write what they are instructed to write though.

Once Xi has secured his third term later this year we may get a little more honesty in press reports.