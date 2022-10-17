China's Q3 economic growth data was set to be released today, but publication of the data was abruptly cancelled just yesterday.

China’s National Bureau of Statistics posted to its website on Monday afternoon that the quarterly GDP figure, as well as other major economic indicators including monthly retail sales, property sales and fixed-asset investment were "delayed".

The website didn't give a reason. LOL. The Communist Party’s twice-a-decade congress is in session right now. So the no-shit-Sherlock explanation is obvious. The data stinks and no one in the State bureau wanted to risk a spell in prison posting it. Can't blame 'em really.

No date has been set for when the data will be released.

