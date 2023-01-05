There will be a gradual reopening of the Hong Kong - China border. Special tourism and business visas for mainlanders to visit HK from January 8.

China will increase flights between its mainland and both Hong Kong and Macau. Flight capacity limits will be removed.

The COVID-19 epidemic joint prevention and control mechanism of the State Council says personnel from Hong Kong can enter mainland China with a negative nucleic acid test result for new coronavirus infections taken 48 hours before departure, and will also be required to fill in test results on their customs health declaration card.

Reopening moves continue.

