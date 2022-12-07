China's YTD trade balance is 5.34 tln yuan surplus

  • exports +11.9% y/y
  • imports +4.6% y/y

In USD terms January - November

  • exports +9.1% y/y
  • imports +2.0% y/y

Still awaiting the November month only data.

For the November month alone:

Trade balance is CNY 494.3bn surplus

  • prior 586.8bn

Exports +0.9% y/y yuan terms

  • prior +7.0%

Imports -1.1% y/y yuan terms

  • prior +6.8%

In US dollar terms

  • Trade balance 69.84bn USd surplus
  • Exports -8.7% y/y
  • Imports -10.6% y/y

----

Not good numbers for Chinese trade but as I said earlier moves to ease back on COVID restrictions in the country is making data more stale than usual. Trade will pick up in the months ahead.