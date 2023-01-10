Australian relies on China as a major export destination, both for goods and services.

Earlier from JPM:

This today also from China’s ambassador to Australia, Xiao Qian.

He was addressing the media at the Chinese embassy in Australia's capital, Canberra.

  • Warned against allowing differences between the two countries to “hijack” the overall relationship
  • 2022 had been an “extraordinary” year for the relationship, change of government in Australia had provided an opportunity for a reset
  • both sides considered the relationship to be a comprehensive strategic partnership
  • differences and disputes remained
  • both sides had agreed to address those in a constructive manner “not allow the differences to hijack” the overall relationship

Improved prospects for trade with China will give AUD a boost.

