Australian relies on China as a major export destination, both for goods and services.
Earlier from JPM:
This today also from China’s ambassador to Australia, Xiao Qian.
He was addressing the media at the Chinese embassy in Australia's capital, Canberra.
- Warned against allowing differences between the two countries to “hijack” the overall relationship
- 2022 had been an “extraordinary” year for the relationship, change of government in Australia had provided an opportunity for a reset
- both sides considered the relationship to be a comprehensive strategic partnership
- differences and disputes remained
- both sides had agreed to address those in a constructive manner “not allow the differences to hijack” the overall relationship
---
Improved prospects for trade with China will give AUD a boost.