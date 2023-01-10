Australian relies on China as a major export destination, both for goods and services.

Earlier from JPM:

This today also from China’s ambassador to Australia, Xiao Qian.

He was addressing the media at the Chinese embassy in Australia's capital, Canberra.

Warned against allowing differences between the two countries to “hijack” the overall relationship

2022 had been an “extraordinary” year for the relationship, change of government in Australia had provided an opportunity for a reset

both sides considered the relationship to be a comprehensive strategic partnership

differences and disputes remained

both sides had agreed to address those in a constructive manner “not allow the differences to hijack” the overall relationship

Improved prospects for trade with China will give AUD a boost.