A statement from China's State Council over the weekend reported via state broadcaster CCTV.
In brief:
- Statement came after a meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang
- said it would promote a consumption recovery as the major driver of the economy
- would boost imports
- to quicken the rollout of foreign investment projects
- to maintain a stable yuan
- ease cross-border travel
- reaffirmed its support for the private sector and digital economy
Earlier:
This is supportive for China trades and China-proxy trades (such as AUD).
Premier Li Keqiang is finishing up his term soon.