A statement from China's State Council over the weekend reported via state broadcaster CCTV.

In brief:

Statement came after a meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang

said it would promote a consumption recovery as the major driver of the economy

would boost imports

to quicken the rollout of foreign investment projects

to maintain a stable yuan

ease cross-border travel

reaffirmed its support for the private sector and digital economy

Earlier:

This is supportive for China trades and China-proxy trades (such as AUD).

Premier Li Keqiang is finishing up his term soon.