China‘s foreign minister Qin Gang met with Russian deputy FM Andrey Rudenko in Beijing on Sunday, June 25, after the Wagner coup failure.

The Russian readout said China supported the Russian government in its efforts to stabilise the situation related to the events on June 24. And added that China reaffirmed its interest in strengthening Russia's cohesion and further prosperity.

The Chinese statement said it wished to continuously deepen mutual trust and reiterated the need to ensure the stability and long-term development of the relationship between the two countries.

