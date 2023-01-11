China's state tabloid the Global Times:

Chinese steel companies have recently started resuming coal imports from Australia, as part of efforts to diversify sources of supplies and stabilize import prices, an industry insider close to the matter told the Global Times on Tuesday.

Some Chinese companies and traders are now working on the imports, with the first batch of Australian coal expected to arrive in late February, said the insider, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

We've had indications the flow of coal from Australia to China would be resuming:

Australia-China have relations have gotten little warmer. A tailwind for the AUD.