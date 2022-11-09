The data from China for inflation in October is here:

Reuters have a bit of a recap posted with some more info. On the PPI they add:

All of those factors cited are well-known and discussed. None of them seem to be improving much at all though.

Earlier re China:

Chinas xi

I'm not sure how much support we can expect for the Chinese economy. I posted this on the Congress recently concluded:

  • There are expectations China will pivot away from a nearly exclusive focus on economic development to more security-related priorities.