Chinese President Xi:

  • countries should abandon cold war mentality, avoid confrontation
  • opposes one-sided sanctions
  • says opposes 'long-arm jurisdiction'
  • says decoupling, cutting off supply and pressure tactics by any country won't work
  • says China's economy is resilient, sound long-term trend has not changed
  • says China's will to open up its economy will not change
  • calls for making Asia anchor for world peace, powerhouse for global growth and new pacesetter for international cooperation

Earlier:

Chinese President Xi says the global economic recovery is fragile and weak