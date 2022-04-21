Chinese President Xi:
- countries should abandon cold war mentality, avoid confrontation
- opposes one-sided sanctions
- says opposes 'long-arm jurisdiction'
- says decoupling, cutting off supply and pressure tactics by any country won't work
- says China's economy is resilient, sound long-term trend has not changed
- says China's will to open up its economy will not change
- calls for making Asia anchor for world peace, powerhouse for global growth and new pacesetter for international cooperation
