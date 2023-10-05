Bloomberg (gated) reported on CitiGroup upgrading its forecast for China's economic growth in 2023.

In brief:

Retail sales and industrial production may improve

China's export contraction could also narrow after official manufacturing surveys expanded for the first time in six months

“The cyclical bottom is here, with all eyes on whether organic demand will pick up amid gathering policy momentum,”

since the end of August “policy momentum exceeded expectations clearly” due to some property easing measures