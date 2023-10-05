Bloomberg (gated) reported on CitiGroup upgrading its forecast for China's economic growth in 2023.
In brief:
- Retail sales and industrial production may improve
- China's export contraction could also narrow after official manufacturing surveys expanded for the first time in six months
- “The cyclical bottom is here, with all eyes on whether organic demand will pick up amid gathering policy momentum,”
- since the end of August “policy momentum exceeded expectations clearly” due to some property easing measures