Half of Shanghai will be locked down between March 28 and April 1 and the other half between April 1 and 5.

The Huangpu River (which passes through the city) will guide the division of the city into two:

districts to the east of the river, and some to its west, will be locked down and tested between March 28 and April 1

remaining areas will be locked down and tested between April 1 and 5

Shanghai is China's China’s financial hub. It has seen a new daily record for asymptomatic infections.

(Arrow highlights the river through the city)