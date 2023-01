China's January PMIs improved markedly:

A couple of headlines crossing wires are taking some of the steam out.

Fitch:

Automakers in China face soft consumer demand

We believe it is too early to conclude consumer sentiment is improving, as rebound in China auto sector was driven mainly by subsidy deadlines and NEV pricing strategies

IMF chief economist

says China's property sector will not be an engine of growth until there is some 'cleaning up' of the sector