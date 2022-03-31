Via the Wall Street Journal (Journal is gated but there is the link if you can access it):

Many patients have died in recent days at a large Shanghai elderly-care hospital that is battling a Covid-19 outbreak, according to people familiar with the situation, a sign that a new wave of infections is hitting China’s financial capital harder than authorities have publicly disclosed.

Shanghai’s government hasn’t reported any Covid-related deaths or outbreaks in its hundreds of elderly-care centers since cases began climbing in the city in March.

This from overnight:

Its not only Shanghai, outbreaks in China are across multiple cities and regions.