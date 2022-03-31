The lockdown that was scheduled to be lifted in Shanghai on Friday will continue for another 10 days in large parts of the city of 25 million. The government announced that those people to the east and south of the Huangpu River will remain sealed off for 10 days while the parts of the city that haven't reported cases will stay closed for another 3 days.

The announcement comes after another 5653 cases were reported in the city today with 1150 of those found outside of previously-identified transmission areas.

Nationally 8454 new cases were found.