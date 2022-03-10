This via Credit Suisse's 2021 annual report, in which the firm stated that:

"In purely financial terms, we have reviewed our positions and believe that the bank's exposure in relation to Russia is well-managed, with appropriate systems in place to address associated risks."

Earlier in the week, Italy's second-largest bank, UniCredit, said that a full write-off of its Russian business would cost around €7.4 billion while BNP Paribas stated that it had a total exposure of around €3 billion to Russia and Ukraine - in which it claimed was "relatively limited".

It is widely reported that among European banks, Austria's Raiffeisen Bank and France's Societe Generale are the ones to have the largest Russian exposure. So, if anything else, look out for those names first in case.