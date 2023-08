Crude oil settles at $79.38

Down -$1.61 or -1.99%

The high price reached $81.43.

The low price reached $79.28

There is support near the $79 level. Move below that level and it would open the door for further downside potential. The swing high from July 14 comes in at $77.30 and would be a downside target.

Find support against the $79 level would give buyers more confidence to push back toward the $82.43 – $83.44 swing area.