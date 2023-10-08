Electronic trading of crude oil futures will commence, as usual, at 6:00 p.m. U.S. Sunday
That is in just a few minutes time.
ICYMI - the USD has jumped, as has yen, in the early hours market response here in Asai to the Hamas/Iran attacks on Isreal over the weekend:
More:
- Monday morning open levels - indicative forex prices - 9 October 2023 - USD higher
- Airlines cancel flights into Tel Aviv, Isreal after Hamas murderous attacks on civilians
- Wall Street Journal reports that Iran helped plot the attack on Israel
Earlier in the weekend we had this:
Also of relevance to oil markets, prior to the attack news:
- strong build in US gasoline inventories indicated likely softening demand
- restart of Keystone pipeline
- Russia lifted a ban on diesel exports on Friday