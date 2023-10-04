A JP Morgan analyst on oil ahead, forecasting a year-end target of $86/barrel:
- the sharp price rise has resulted in "Demand destruction has begun (again)"
- (northern) summer driving season coming to a close
- "global oil stock draws have ended"
- "Preliminary satellite stock observations from Platts suggest that during the first three weeks of September, global commercial crude inventories declined 8 million barrels, while the world's oil product stocks surged 38 million barrels, for a net build in total commercial oil liquids of 30 million barrels"
- expects inventories to build up heading into winter
