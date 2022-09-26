Our order rate has decreased over the past month. We are only working four days on some of our equipment.
Although we continue to see surges in new orders, there are still
several uncertainties and key issues that give us pause on overall
business conditions.
We see the general economic situation worsening, but our customers are
still buying because the oil industry is still making money and they
see a bright future even though they will not talk about it. Therefore,
we have hired a few new people to support the business that is coming
over the next couple of months.
The personal electronics market shows signs of weakness and is expected
to weaken further. Other markets, especially automobiles, remain
strong. Inventory builds are reported throughout all channels.
There is no optimism in the most positive outlook. Interest rate hikes will hit our industry har (transport equip)
We are beginning to see a slowdown in requests for bids on projects.
We have seen a dramatic shift in consumer behavior and it is impacting
our volume. Beginning in May, demand for our premium products started
to wane as consumers shifted to less-expensive brands. This has
accelerated as fuel and other costs have risen.
Sales have started to slow this summer, as has our general outlook on business over the short and long term.
Workforce shortages remain. Hiring is expensive or nonexistent.
Customers are becoming more restless and looking for better service and
price. Inflation is on everyone’s mind. It is not a healthy
environment.