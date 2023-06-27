Dallas Fed Texas June service sector outlook survey -8.2 vs -17.3 prior
-
The latest survey from the Dallas Fed for June 2023
Adam Button
Tuesday, 27/06/2023 | 14:31 GMT-0
27/06/2023 | 14:31 GMT-0
- Prior was -17.3
- Revenue outlook +3.6 vs +6.9 prior
- Wages +18.6 vs +16.6 prior
- Selling prices +12.8 vs +13.8 prior
- Company outlook -1.4 vs -9.5 prior
- Details
The numbers are upbeat throughout the survey and push back on the idea of a recession coming any time soon.
/US dollar
US Dollar
The US dollar, (symbol $, code USD) is the fiat currency of the United States of America (USD) and the most widely traded currency globally. It was introduced into the US in the late 18th Century, with paper notes not being distributed until the following century. The US dollar, also informally known as the greenback, is the world’s most foremost reserve currency, due in large part to the importance of the US economy on the world stage. Once backed by gold (in the 1900’s), the USD is now a purel
The US dollar, (symbol $, code USD) is the fiat currency of the United States of America (USD) and the most widely traded currency globally. It was introduced into the US in the late 18th Century, with paper notes not being distributed until the following century. The US dollar, also informally known as the greenback, is the world’s most foremost reserve currency, due in large part to the importance of the US economy on the world stage. Once backed by gold (in the 1900’s), the USD is now a purel
Read this Term
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
Tags
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
Most Popular
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW