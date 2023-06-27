Prior was -17.3

Revenue outlook +3.6 vs +6.9 prior

Wages +18.6 vs +16.6 prior

Selling prices +12.8 vs +13.8 prior

Company outlook -1.4 vs -9.5 prior

Details

The numbers are upbeat throughout the survey and push back on the idea of a recession coming any time soon.

