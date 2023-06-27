  • Prior was -17.3
  • Revenue outlook +3.6 vs +6.9 prior
  • Wages +18.6 vs +16.6 prior
  • Selling prices +12.8 vs +13.8 prior
  • Company outlook -1.4 vs -9.5 prior
The numbers are upbeat throughout the survey and push back on the idea of a recession coming any time soon.

