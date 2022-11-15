It was the CPI report that turned the market and it will be economic data that continues to driver price action. The numbers today are second tier but given the sensitivities right now, everything is market moving.

It all comes at the bottom of the hour with:

US October PPI

NY Empire Fed

Canadian manufacturing sales

The central bank calendar includes Harker (9 am ET) Cook (9 am ET) and the BOC's Kozicki (9 am ET)

The G20 continues so expect plenty of headlines from that

For more, see what's on the economic calendar.