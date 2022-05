Deutsche Bank with their latest SP500 forecast, says it'll fall to 3,650

this would be a 24% decline, which is an average recession decline

DB citing:

growth is slowing

thus earnings-led declines for stocks, valuations are vulnerable

DB says that if the labour market can hold up and growth is not hit too hard then they see a year-end rally to 4,700 / 4,800

Weekly S&P500 candles: