The ranges for the day aren't overly interesting but the dollar is seen holding a slight edge in European morning trade. It comes as Treasury yields are pushing higher as well, allowing for some light action on the session. USD/JPY is now marked up by 0.3% to 149.95 from a low of 149.10 in Asia earlier in the day.

USD/JPY daily chart

In the bigger picture, USD/JPY remains pinned closer to the 150.00 mark and that remains a key level to watch. There is also key resistance closer to the 50.0 Fib retracement level and the 100-day moving average (red line) near 150.76 currently. So, that is the bigger technical region in play for now.

Besides that, GBP/USD is down 0.2% to 1.3020 and AUD/USD down 0.2% to 0.6690 currently. The latter is in an interesting spot as it slips back below its own 100-day moving average of 0.6695.

The moves are coming as bond yields are seen nudging higher again today. 10-year Treasury yields are up another 3 bps to 4.116% with 2-year yields at 3.982% on the day. The former is seeing a bounce after testing the 4% mark last week, with bond sellers drawing a line at the key level.

There's not much else to work with besides flow movement in European trading thus far. The economic calendar to start the week isn't anything enticing. So, traders will be left to deal with the technical plays and getting a feel of trading sentiment with each passing session.

That until we get the next key catalyst to really move markets. And that might not come until later in the week.