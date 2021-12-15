The market is pretty much sitting on edge right now as the countdown to the Fed decision continues.

There isn't much else for traders and investors to work with in the meantime, so that is leaving a lot to be desired at the moment. The dollar is mildly weaker against the euro but EUR/USD is resting in a 21 pips range *yawns*.

The pound is also holding slightly firmer after a hot UK CPI report earlier here. GBP/USD is up to 1.3270-80, nearing last week's highs around 1.3286-89 currently. Besides that, the aussie is a decent gainer as AUD/USD keeps a bounce off 0.7100 to 0.7130 on the day.

It's tough to really look much into the early moves here as the Fed will have the final say today. A little snippet by Goldman Sachs for those interested: