Major currencies are not really finding much direction so far today, even as US futures are pointing lower for the time being.

There is a sense that investors aren't less attached to the risk averse mood today after having witnessed a miracle yesterday.

Currently, EUR/USD is down 0.3% to 1.1293 but there are large expiries around 1.1300-10 that could keep price action more anchored today. Meanwhile, the franc is the laggard as USD/CHF is up 0.6% to 0.9190 - perhaps the SNB is seen stepping in.

USD/CAD and GBP/USD are mostly little changed while USD/JPY is up a touch to 114.05 at the moment.

The aussie is sitting higher with AUD/USD keeping away from its early January low of 0.7130 to 0.7150. Elsewhere, NZD/USD is keeping lower after the break below 0.6700 yesterday: