The dollar was firmer to start European morning trade but has seen that advance peter out in the past hour or so.

EUR/USD was down to 1.0875 but has climbed back up to 1.0917 currently. The near-term bias in the pair continues to side with sellers but trading sentiment today is seemingly rather mixed. GBP/USD was also down to 1.3045 earlier but is now trading up 0.2% close to 1.3100.

It's hard to attribute anything to the moves we're seeing as it is just some light pushing and pulling action in my view.

USD/JPY is keeping rather steady though, holding around 123.70-90 as the bond selloff is staying the course although Treasury yields are off the highs seen earlier in the day. If anything else, continue to pay attention to the bond market. That's where the main focus is considering the levels we're seeing in broader markets.