The Dow has moved into negative territory giving up a 707.24 point gain.The indiex is down -24 points now or -0.07%

The S&P was up 110.39 points at the high. The index is now up 14.6 points or 0.37%.

The Nasdaq was up 427.9 points. It is currently up only 62 points or 0.56%.

Easy come. Easy go.

In the forex, the dollar selling has seen some slowing but the declines remain.

EURUSD is testing its 38.2% retracement of the run up from the pre-release low at 1.05276. That 38.2% retracement comes in at 1.0617. The low price just reached 1.06184

EURUSD
EURUSD corrects to the 38.2% retracement

USDJPY. The USDJPY is trading back above its 100 day moving average at 135.254, but is not running. The corrective high could not extend to the earlier corrective high near 135.367… yet at least.

USDJPY
USDJPY stays around the 200 day MA

In the US debt market market the two year yield is off its low level but still down -18 basis points at 4.22%. The low yield reached 4.141%

The 10 year yield is down 11.2 basis points at 3.4994%. The low yield reached 3.421%

The 30 year is down -8 bp at 3.496%. It's low yield reached 3.451%.

The US treasury will auction off 29 year and 11 month bonds at 1 PM ET. The 10 year auction was met with tepid demand especially from overseas buyers yesterday.