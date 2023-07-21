The Dow industrial average kept its winning streak alive with a slim gain of 0.01% today. The S&P index also rose modestly. The NASDAQ index fell for the 2nd consecutive day and is closing lower on the week.

The final numbers are showing:

Dow industrial average up 2.5 points or 0.01% at 35227.70

S&P index up 1.48 points or 0.03% at 4536.34

NASDAQ index fell -30.51 points or -0.2% at 14032.80

This week:

The Dow industrial average is now risen for 10 consecutive trading days

The Dow streak is the longest since August/September 2017

On Thursday the NASDAQ index had its worst day since March

Healthcare, energy and financials were the biggest gainers this week

Dow is up for the 2nd consecutive week

The final numbers for the week are showing:

Dow industrial average +2.08%

S&P index rose 0.69%

NASDAQ index fell -0.57%

For the month of July with 6 more trading days left:

Dow industrial average is up 2.38%

S&P index is up 1.93%

NASDAQ index is up 1.78%

Big week next week for earnings. You can find the list of major releases by clicking HERE.