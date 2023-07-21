The Dow industrial average kept its winning streak alive with a slim gain of 0.01% today. The S&P index also rose modestly. The NASDAQ index fell for the 2nd consecutive day and is closing lower on the week.
The final numbers are showing:
- Dow industrial average up 2.5 points or 0.01% at 35227.70
- S&P index up 1.48 points or 0.03% at 4536.34
- NASDAQ index fell -30.51 points or -0.2% at 14032.80
This week:
- The Dow industrial average is now risen for 10 consecutive trading days
- The Dow streak is the longest since August/September 2017
- On Thursday the NASDAQ index had its worst day since March
- Healthcare, energy and financials were the biggest gainers this week
- Dow is up for the 2nd consecutive week
The final numbers for the week are showing:
- Dow industrial average +2.08%
- S&P index rose 0.69%
- NASDAQ index fell -0.57%
For the month of July with 6 more trading days left:
- Dow industrial average is up 2.38%
- S&P index is up 1.93%
- NASDAQ index is up 1.78%
Big week next week for earnings. You can find the list of major releases by clicking HERE.