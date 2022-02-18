All 27 EU countries would need to agree to sanction Russian oil and gas.

Draghi is out saying that “sanctions should be focused on as limited a number of sectors as possible without including energy.” He added that penalties should be applied proportionally to “the type of attack.”

I'm not sure that includes Nord Stream 2 but sanctions against Russia gas and oil likely hurt Europe more than Russia. The US will try to push harder but this is the clearest possible signal that Europe will push back.

Biden begins a meeting with transatlantic leaders imminently.