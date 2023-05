ECB's Villeroy De Galhau on the wires:: (all very in-line with what we already know)

I Favor Smaller European Central Bank Rate Increases

The Change In Rate Increase Rythm Is An Important Signal

There Will Likely Be Several More Hikes

The Economic Situation Is Resilient In France And In The Euro Zone

Our Goal Is To Win The Fight Against Inflation Without Triggering A Recession