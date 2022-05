ECB’s Villeroy Says on Monetary Policy Expect a Decisive June Meeting and an Active Summer

ECB'S VILLEROY SAYS ON MONETARY POLICY EXPECT A DECISIVE JUNE MEETING AND AN ACTIVE SUMMER

SAYS PACE OF THE FURTHER STEPS WILL TAKE INTO ACCOUNT ACTUAL ACTIVITY AND INFLATION DATA WITH SOME OPTIONALITY AND GRADUALISM, BUT WE SHOULD AT LEAST MOVE TOWARDS THE NEUTRAL RATE

SAYS WE WILL CAREFULLY MONITOR DEVELOPMENTS IN THE EFFECTIVE EXCHANGE RATE, AS A SIGNIFICANT DRIVER OF IMPORTED INFLATION

SAYS A EURO THAT IS TOO WEAK WOULD GO AGAINST OUR PRICE STABILITY OBJECTIVE