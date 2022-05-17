Its an active data calendar for today in Asia.

At 2245 GMT Chicago Fed President Evans speaks. Fed officials have been repeating the 50bp hikes ahead mantra.

At 0030 GMT brings Australian wages data: Q1 WPI. The Reserve Bank of Australia had been using this data as an excuse to avoid making a decision on a cash rate hike. Q1 inflation soaring finally convinced the Bank to pull their finger out and make a move. At the May 3 policy meeting the RBA raised the cash rate by 25bp to 0.35%. The extent of the wage rise indicated in today's data will feed into the RBA's next rate decision, due June 7. Faster wage rises would argue for a 40bp rate hike.

China's house prices will be a focus. There has been a marked slowdown in the debt-burdened property sector. This sector is a key to China's economic growth and its languished.

Later in the session we'll get industrial output data from Japan.

