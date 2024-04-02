Over the weekend we had the first lot of PMIs from China, with some better news:
- China March 2024 Official Manufacturing PMI 50.8 (expected 50.1) Services 53.0 (exp 51.5)
- ICYMI - China's March 2024 manufacturing PMI jumped to its highest in a year
And then on Monday the Caixin manufacturing PMI:
Today it's the Services and Composite PMIs, again from Caixin. This is also expected to show improvement.
This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here.
The times in the left-most column are GMT.
The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month/quarter as the case may be) result. The number in the column next to that, where there is a number, is the consensus median expected.