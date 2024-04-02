Over the weekend we had the first lot of PMIs from China, with some better news:

And then on Monday the Caixin manufacturing PMI:

Today it's the Services and Composite PMIs, again from Caixin. This is also expected to show improvement.

This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here .

The times in the left-most column are GMT.

The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month/quarter as the case may be) result. The number in the column next to that, where there is a number, is the consensus median expected.