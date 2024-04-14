There is not much on the data calendar to move around FX today. All the data goes into the mix, of course, but this is a lower-tier stuff.

For a catch up on a huge geo-political weekend:

Calendar ahead:

This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here .

The times in the left-most column are GMT.

The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month/quarter as the case may be) result. The number in the column next to that, where there is a number, is the consensus median expected.