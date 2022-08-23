The data agenda relevant to major FX is empty for the session ahead.

What we do get is two central bank speakers. Joy.

At 2300 GMT is Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari. He will be a participant in a Q&A session at a gathering of the Wharton Minnesota Alumni Club. Even as a noted dove Kashkari is supportive of aggressive Federal Reserve rate hikes.

Then, at 2305 GMT we have a speaker from the Reserve Bank of Australia.

I doubt this topic will offer up much on outlook for the economy nor monetary policy in the immediate future.