Coming up at 2110 GMT, Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Orr appears before a parliamentary committee.
Yesterday the RBNZ raised the NZ cash rate from 1.5% to 2% and also raised the expected terminal cash rate. The bottom and second from bottom links below contain the meat of the info from yesterday:
- RBNZ Governor Orr says the Bank is determined to contain inflation
- NZ cash rate 2%, going to nearly 4%. AUD cash rate 0.35%. Say goodbye to AUD/NZD
- NZD/USD surges after the RBNZ raises rates and outlook for rates higher
- Reserve Bank of New Zealand cash rate hike of 50bps, as expected
Otherwise, data from Japan and Australia are due today. The Australian capex data will feed into GDP figures for Q1 2022. I'll have more to come on this separately.