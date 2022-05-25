Coming up at 2110 GMT, Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Orr appears before a parliamentary committee.

Yesterday the RBNZ raised the NZ cash rate from 1.5% to 2% and also raised the expected terminal cash rate. The bottom and second from bottom links below contain the meat of the info from yesterday:

Otherwise, data from Japan and Australia are due today. The Australian capex data will feed into GDP figures for Q1 2022. I'll have more to come on this separately.