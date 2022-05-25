Coming up at 2110 GMT, Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Orr appears before a parliamentary committee.

RBNZ Governor Orr

Yesterday the RBNZ raised the NZ cash rate from 1.5% to 2% and also raised the expected terminal cash rate. The bottom and second from bottom links below contain the meat of the info from yesterday:

Otherwise, data from Japan and Australia are due today. The Australian capex data will feed into GDP figures for Q1 2022. I'll have more to come on this separately.

Economic calendar 26 May 2022