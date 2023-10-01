Bank of Japan 'Summary of Opinions' of the September meeting is the calendar highlight.

The "Summary of Opinions" provides a concise summary of the views expressed by Policy Board members during the meeting. It does not attribute opinions to individual members but offers a general overview of the views held by the board. The Minutes are preceded many weeks in advance by the 'Summary' of the meeting.

The September meeting brought no change of note from the BOJ:

