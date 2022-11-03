RBA SoMP due at 0030 GMT. It'll up[date the Bank's forecasts for inflation, GDP. The CPI projections are keenly awaited. The RBA has slowed its pace of rate hikes awaiting further data on how the economy is progressing compared with its forecasts.

The Statement on Monetary Policy sets out the Bank's assessment of current economic conditions, both domestic and international, along with the outlook for Australian inflation and output growth. A number of boxes on topics of special interest are also published. The Statement is issued four times a year.

This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here .

The times in the left-most column are GMT.

The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month/quarter as the case may be) result. The number in the column next to that, where there is a number, is the consensus median expected.