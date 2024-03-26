The median consensus expectation is for a slight rise in Australian monthly inflation in February. Inflation is proving to be sticky in many economies, Australia included. The recent run of data in the US, too, shows similar and has resulted in market expectations of 6, or even 7, rate cuts from the Fed at the turn into 2024 being trimmed back significantly. Atlanta Fed Bostic is tipping just one cut this year now.

This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here .

The times in the left-most column are GMT.

The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month/quarter as the case may be) result. The number in the column next to that, where there is a number, is the consensus median expected.

I’ve noted data for New Zealand and Australia with text as the similarity of the little flags can sometimes be confusing.