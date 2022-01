Prior was -4553K

Gasoline +5873K vs +2634K expected

Distillates 1413K vs -850K expected

Refinery utilization -0.3% vs -0.4% expected

Yesterday's API data showed:

Crude +1404K

Gasoline +3463K

Distillate -1179K

Cushing -1496K

The ongoing builds in gasoline have been completely disregarded by the market. Some of that is seasonal but the past three weeks have added an average of nearly 8 million barrels per week, which is the highest on record.